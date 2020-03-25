Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,142 Shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 57.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in Boston Beer by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Boston Beer by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Boston Beer by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth about $451,000. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth about $1,874,000. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on SAM shares. UBS Group raised Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on Boston Beer from $450.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Boston Beer from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $346.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $424.52.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $343.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 0.68. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 12 month low of $258.34 and a 12 month high of $444.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $371.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.73.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.18). Boston Beer had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $301.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Beer news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.05, for a total transaction of $63,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 4,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.02, for a total transaction of $1,708,189.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,711 shares of company stock valued at $32,742,528 in the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.