118,995 Shares in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 118,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 50.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the third quarter worth $321,000. 65.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. alerts:

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. stock opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $7.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average is $4.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 78.50%. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PEI shares. SunTrust Banks cut Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.