Credit Suisse AG Reduces Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,056 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Neogen were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neogen by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Neogen by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Neogen by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Neogen by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Neogen by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 175,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,956,000 after purchasing an additional 19,218 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NEOG shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens started coverage on shares of Neogen in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Neogen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $61.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.87. Neogen Co. has a 12-month low of $48.91 and a 12-month high of $79.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Neogen had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $99.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James L. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $1,292,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 7,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $477,768.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,851. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,477 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,022. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

