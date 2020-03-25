Credit Suisse AG Buys 581 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 7,981 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter valued at $1,502,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. 47.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEGA shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Pegasystems from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Pegasystems from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.71.

PEGA opened at $69.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.80 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $103.13.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $276.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.22 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.60%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 14,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $1,121,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 299,544 shares in the company, valued at $23,990,478.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

