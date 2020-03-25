Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Position in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,893 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in NMI were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in NMI during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of NMI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NMI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven Scheid sold 27,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $828,767.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,122.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 25,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $826,150.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 517,927 shares in the company, valued at $16,697,966.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NMIH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of NMI from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NMI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $36.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of NMI from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of NMI in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.94.

Shares of NMIH opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. NMI Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.46. The company has a market cap of $655.64 million, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. NMI had a net margin of 45.40% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.11 million. Research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

