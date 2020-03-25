Credit Suisse AG Sells 52,141 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 52,141 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Vermilion Energy worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 738.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 65.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 2,791.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “underperform overweight” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.77.

Shares of NYSE VET opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.01. The company has a market cap of $334.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Vermilion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $27.48.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 42.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 633.33%.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.