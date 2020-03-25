Credit Suisse AG Increases Position in South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,363 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of South State worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South State during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of South State by 224.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of South State during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South State during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South State during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of South State stock opened at $57.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.97 and its 200 day moving average is $78.24. South State Corp has a twelve month low of $51.47 and a twelve month high of $88.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $162.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.15 million. South State had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 8.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that South State Corp will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other South State news, Director Robert H. Demere, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.27 per share, for a total transaction of $177,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,840.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SSB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of South State in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of South State from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of South State from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

