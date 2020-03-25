Credit Suisse AG Has $2.90 Million Stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,862 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 12,422 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

In related news, COO David D. Mandarich sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $4,463,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,119,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,862,880.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry A. Mizel sold 60,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $2,693,217.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,495,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,276 shares of company stock valued at $7,947,326. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDC. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on M.D.C. from $46.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded M.D.C. to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

Shares of MDC opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.76 and a 200-day moving average of $40.17. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.93. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $48.99.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.