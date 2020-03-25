Credit Suisse AG Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,687 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of Exponent worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 889.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

In other Exponent news, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 60,149 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $4,891,316.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,529,136.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,700 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $132,073.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,293.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $62.34 on Wednesday. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.38 and a fifty-two week high of $82.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.52.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Exponent had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.67%.

EXPO has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Exponent from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Exponent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.