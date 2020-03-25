Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) Holdings Lowered by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 74.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 155,976 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of Acceleron Pharma worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 791,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,978,000 after purchasing an additional 43,093 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 5,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $292,897.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Quisel sold 5,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $306,821.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,946.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,067 shares of company stock valued at $838,533 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $73.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $79.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $129.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acceleron Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.07.

XLRN opened at $80.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.67 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.34. The company has a quick ratio of 13.48, a current ratio of 13.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $97.56.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $39.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.89 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 168.75%. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue was up 929.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

