Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,904 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 72.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MGY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.56.

In related news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 201,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,491,420.00. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.51 million, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.68. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $14.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.35.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $229.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.94 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 1.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

