Credit Suisse AG Purchases 11,933 Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,933 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,233,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 21,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 77.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MLHR opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.74. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $665.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.45 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

In related news, insider John J. Mcphee sold 16,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $676,748.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at $916,035.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mcphee sold 1,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $69,978.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,701 shares of company stock worth $766,834. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MLHR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti downgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.