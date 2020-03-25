Credit Suisse AG Has $2.97 Million Stock Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 98.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,779 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.15% of Walker & Dunlop worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,441,000 after acquiring an additional 16,258 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 367,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,781,000 after acquiring an additional 59,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,960,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 176,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,390,000 after buying an additional 62,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,628,000 after buying an additional 63,821 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $644,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,482. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Walker sold 38,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total value of $2,671,810.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,316,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,472,666.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 2,407 shares of company stock worth $114,333 in the last ninety days. 10.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WD opened at $38.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.22. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 136.36, a current ratio of 136.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $79.74.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $217.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.50 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WD shares. Compass Point downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

