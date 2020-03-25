Credit Suisse AG Raises Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,240 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,715 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of Crocs worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 4,006.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs stock opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $43.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.35.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Crocs had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 94.74%. The business had revenue of $262.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.72) EPS. Crocs’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 15,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.73 per share, with a total value of $367,221.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,173.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $58,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 88,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,787.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $468,427. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Crocs from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Crocs from to in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Crocs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crocs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.11.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.