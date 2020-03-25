Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Position in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,359 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.43% of Omeros worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Dohj LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OMER opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. Omeros Co. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $20.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.09 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 2.57.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $33.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.38 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omeros Co. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OMER shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Omeros in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

