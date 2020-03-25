Credit Suisse AG Has $2.99 Million Stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.82.

NYSE CDAY opened at $49.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $79.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 94.02 and a beta of 1.45.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $221.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $283,725,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $6,580,055.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,464,520.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,001,558 shares of company stock valued at $291,362,277 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

