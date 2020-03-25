Credit Suisse AG Increases Stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,999 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,462 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.13% of WSFS Financial worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 377.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WSFS. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. WSFS Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.92.

In other news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 50,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $2,077,853.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,405 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,429.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.15. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.17. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $17.84 and a 52-week high of $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $159.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.10 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 10.10%. On average, analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

