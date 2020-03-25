Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 101.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,289 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $53.81. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.21.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.82%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

