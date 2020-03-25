Credit Suisse AG Takes $3.04 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2020

Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $83.28 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $139.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

