Credit Suisse AG Has $3.04 Million Position in Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 212,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,033 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Zuora were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Zuora during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Zuora during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Zuora by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Zuora during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.04% of the company’s stock.

ZUO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zuora from $17.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Zuora from to in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zuora presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

ZUO stock opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.46 million, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.79 and its 200-day moving average is $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Zuora Inc has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $23.04.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $70.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.93 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 30.21% and a negative return on equity of 48.47%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zuora Inc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

