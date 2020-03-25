Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 73,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 12,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter.

Global X SuperDividend ETF stock opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.56. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $18.42.

