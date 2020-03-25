Citigroup Inc. Acquires 34,514 Shares of Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) by 139.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,514 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Barnes & Noble Education worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BNED. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 151,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 70,868 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 60,883 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 22.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 236,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 43,741 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 63,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Barnes & Noble Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Craig Hallum lowered Barnes & Noble Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

BNED opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.73. Barnes & Noble Education Inc has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $74.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Barnes & Noble Education had a positive return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $502.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Barnes & Noble College, MBS Textbook Exchange, and Digital Student Solutions. The Barnes & Noble College segment sells and rents course material; offers a suite of digital content, software, and services through its LoudCloud platform, as well as e-textbooks; and sells general merchandise, including collegiate and athletic apparel, other custom-branded school spirit products, technology, supplies, and convenience items.

