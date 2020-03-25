The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) Holdings Raised by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,077 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of The Rubicon Project worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RUBI. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Rubicon Project by 243.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 42,091 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Rubicon Project by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,088,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after acquiring an additional 296,496 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of The Rubicon Project by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 380,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RUBI opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The Rubicon Project Inc has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.12 million, a P/E ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.92.

In related news, Director Frank Addante sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,719,487.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Jonathan Feldman sold 15,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $162,027.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 95,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,859.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 115,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,095,812 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on The Rubicon Project from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on The Rubicon Project from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Rubicon Project has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.38.

The Rubicon Project Profile

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

