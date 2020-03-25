Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,993 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,605 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,766,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $672,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $389,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 14.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,537 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 13,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Boulder Growth & Income Fund alerts:

Shares of BIF stock opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Company Profile

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.