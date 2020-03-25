AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,175 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATRC. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in AtriCure by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AtriCure by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 36,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,236,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 131,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,479,262. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 29,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $958,217.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,021.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 283,514 shares of company stock valued at $10,478,863. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $28.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -30.94 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.80 and a 200 day moving average of $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.87. AtriCure Inc. has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $44.51.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $44.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.60 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. AtriCure’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AtriCure Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATRC shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AtriCure from to in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AtriCure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.88.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

