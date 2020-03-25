Citigroup Inc. Invests $256,000 in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 38,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $52,838,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $26,341,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $11,108,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $6,842,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NEX opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.88. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $648.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.18 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.83%. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEX. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Scotiabank raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.09.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX).

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.