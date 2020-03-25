Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 144.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 358,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,564,000 after acquiring an additional 108,149 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 245,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after acquiring an additional 74,536 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 921,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,519,000 after acquiring an additional 52,706 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 106,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 48,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 286,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,202,000 after acquiring an additional 37,037 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GNR opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $48.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.68.

