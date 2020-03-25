Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 1,214.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,791 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,894 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Benefitfocus were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

BNFT has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Benefitfocus from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Benefitfocus from $47.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Benefitfocus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNFT opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $279.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average is $20.13. Benefitfocus Inc has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $50.78.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $87.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Benefitfocus’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Benefitfocus Inc will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Benefitfocus Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

