Citigroup Inc. Has $259,000 Stock Position in SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SurModics were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRDX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SurModics by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SurModics in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SurModics in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of SurModics in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of SurModics by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $28,838.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,885 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,715.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SRDX. Lake Street Capital upgraded SurModics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut SurModics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of SurModics in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut SurModics to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SurModics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

SurModics stock opened at $28.97 on Wednesday. SurModics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.06 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.93 million, a P/E ratio of 61.64 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.26.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. SurModics had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $22.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SurModics, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

