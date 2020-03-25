Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 131.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,024 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Telefonica were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Telefonica by 245.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Telefonica by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Telefonica in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Telefonica by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Telefonica by 261.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefonica alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on TEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Telefonica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Telefonica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of NYSE:TEF opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average is $6.99. Telefonica S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $8.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

About Telefonica

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.