Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 22,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 397.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Get Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF alerts:

Shares of EMQQ stock opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.