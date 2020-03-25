Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) by 108.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,134 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the fourth quarter worth $131,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LBRT. Wolfe Research downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.75 to $4.25 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Scotiabank raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $9.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

NYSE:LBRT opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.83. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $17.67.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $397.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.03 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 1.96%. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Liberty Oilfield Services’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

