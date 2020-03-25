Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Holdings Raised by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 6,014.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,756 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Personalis were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSNL. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Personalis by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Personalis by 3,269.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Personalis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Personalis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Personalis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard Chen sold 101,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $885,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PSNL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. Personalis has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $31.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.77.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

