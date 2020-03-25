Citigroup Inc. Invests $262,000 in 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM (NYSE:FIV)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM (NYSE:FIV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 241,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 50,097 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 23,768 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM during the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 49,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM alerts:

FIV stock opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average is $8.91. 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $9.37.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%.

About 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.