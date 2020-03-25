Citigroup Inc. Has $267,000 Stock Holdings in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) by 63.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,928 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in News by 838.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in News in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new position in News in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in News by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. 10.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

News stock opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.36. News Corp has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $15.36.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. News had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.88%.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

NWS has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised News from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

