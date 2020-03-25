Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IXC. Ford Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $693,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 89,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000.

IXC stock opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $35.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.78.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

