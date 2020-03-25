Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) by 488.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 1,563.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,324,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,246 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $720,000. 1.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FMS shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Cfra raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.15.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. stock opened at $30.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.27. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $42.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

