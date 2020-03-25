Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) Stock Holdings Cut by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Global Medical REIT worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,650,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $9,759,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 925,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,245,000 after purchasing an additional 345,000 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $2,217,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,172,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GMRE opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.91 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.94. Global Medical REIT Inc has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $15.95.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $20.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.44 million. Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 2.49%. Equities analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.79.

Global Medical REIT Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

