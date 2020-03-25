Citigroup Inc. Sells 2,220 Shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Park National were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Park National during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Park National by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Park National by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 6,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Park National by 101.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 172,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO purchased a new position in shares of Park National in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Park National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PRK opened at $78.53 on Wednesday. Park National Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $105.52.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $101.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.01 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01.

In other Park National news, Director Robert E. Oneill purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.98 per share, for a total transaction of $394,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,005.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

