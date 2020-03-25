Citigroup Inc. Sells 1,027,567 Shares of Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM)

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2020

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) by 98.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,027,567 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Dermira were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Dermira in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Dermira by 340.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Dermira by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Dermira by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dermira during the third quarter worth $85,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Dermira from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Dermira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dermira in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut Dermira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dermira in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

In other news, major shareholder Eagle Acquisition Corp Bald bought 40,926,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $767,362,968.75. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:DERM opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.70. Dermira Inc has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $19.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.08, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a current ratio of 7.03.

Dermira Profile

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

