Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $890,000 Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 61.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,819 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Royal Gold by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Royal Gold by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Royal Gold by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Royal Gold by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Royal Gold by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold stock opened at $95.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.08 and a 200-day moving average of $113.48. Royal Gold, Inc has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.39.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Royal Gold had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.24%.

RGLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. B. Riley raised Royal Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Royal Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.75.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

