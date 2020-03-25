Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,185 Shares of Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,185 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,384,000 after purchasing an additional 71,714 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 8,871 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,829,000. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $51.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.12. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. Carvana Co has a 12-month low of $22.16 and a 12-month high of $115.23.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 98.28% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that Carvana Co will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $29,410,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.94.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

