Bridges Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,291 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $14,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 91,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,338,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,096,237,000 after acquiring an additional 559,040 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 172,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,839,000 after acquiring an additional 20,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Iqvia alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Iqvia from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Iqvia from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Iqvia from $195.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Iqvia in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Iqvia from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

In related news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total value of $1,004,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total value of $1,860,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,366 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,735.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 740,828 shares of company stock worth $121,469,155 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iqvia stock opened at $96.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.98 and its 200 day moving average is $147.52. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $81.79 and a twelve month high of $169.14.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.