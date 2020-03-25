Bridges Investment Management Inc. Buys 6,277 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,277 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $20,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,327,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,011,224,000 after purchasing an additional 184,624 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,905,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,972 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 8,613,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $931,752,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 7,735,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $836,773,000 after purchasing an additional 364,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,690,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $831,900,000 after purchasing an additional 198,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $97.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.92. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $124.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Paypal in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.45.

In related news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,415,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,703 shares in the company, valued at $59,978,530.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

