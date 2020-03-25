Bridges Investment Management Inc. Purchases 5,716 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,109 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $11,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 224.5% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 901,796 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $75,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,192 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 886.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,578,265 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $132,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,343 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,082,996 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $760,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,620 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,201,688 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,362,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,587,278 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $551,750,000 after purchasing an additional 873,518 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EOG. ValuEngine raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Edward Jones downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.64.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock opened at $39.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18. EOG Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.49.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. EOG Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

