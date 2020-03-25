Bridges Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,610 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $15,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,910,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,723,000 after purchasing an additional 263,920 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,224,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,342,000 after purchasing an additional 370,156 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,802,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,581,000 after purchasing an additional 46,488 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,401,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,496,000 after purchasing an additional 23,120 shares in the last quarter.

IWS stock opened at $60.53 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $53.42 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.09 and its 200-day moving average is $89.74.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

