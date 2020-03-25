Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $17.78 Million Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,144 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $17,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $631.00 to $611.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Sherwin-Williams from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $650.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $580.00 to $566.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $680.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $588.42.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $446,863.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,588.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SHW opened at $454.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $532.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $559.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.02. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52 week low of $325.43 and a 52 week high of $599.95.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.