Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,006 Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axis Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 1,488.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axis Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Axis Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Henry B. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $649,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,392.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert Benchimol bought 2,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,662,837.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 10,464 shares of company stock worth $435,902 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AXS opened at $39.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $31.82 and a 1 year high of $67.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.41.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Axis Capital had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.61) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.08%.

AXS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Axis Capital from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Axis Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

Axis Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

