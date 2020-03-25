Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,091 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDNS. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,812,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $264,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,581 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,353,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,689,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,608 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 363.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 892,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,007,000 after acquiring an additional 700,149 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,440,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,934,000 after acquiring an additional 641,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 245.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 771,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,524,000 after acquiring an additional 548,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $63.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.17. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $80.40.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $599.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.48 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 62.01% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP James J. Cowie sold 60,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $4,712,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 163,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,843,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 15,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $1,085,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,766,649.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 292,446 shares of company stock worth $21,471,837. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.90.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

