Blair William & Co. IL Buys Shares of 653 iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 702,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,036,000 after buying an additional 32,102 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 450,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,328,000 after purchasing an additional 149,069 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 56,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IPAC opened at $44.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.98 and its 200-day moving average is $56.42. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $40.10 and a 52 week high of $59.81.

